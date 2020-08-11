One Feared Killed as Robbers Attack Hotel in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

At least one person has been reported dead when dare-devil armed robbers attacked the Stadium hotel in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened last weekend in the area.

The armed robbers numbering about five were said to have invaded the hotel and attacked the lodgers in the hotel.

Eyewitness account told journalists on yesterday that: “The robbers numbering five, all wearing black attire, stormed the hotel around 8:40p.m. in the night, shooting sporadically in the air, while people scampered for safety.

“They ransacked everywhere stealing lodgers’ phones, money among other valuables, as some customers hid in the toilet to avoid being killed.

“When we came out after the robbery, we saw the lifeless body of a middle-aged man and the hotel manager in a pool of blood. The manager was immediately rushed to the Ilorin General Hospital for treatment.”

When contacted on the development yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, said “I’m yet to be briefed on the development.”

He, however, said the command would commence full investigations into the incident.