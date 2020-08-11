Fayemi Suspends Principal for Insubordination

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has suspended the Principal of the Methodist Girls’ High School, Ifaki Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state for alleged insubordination.

The principal was allegedly absent when Fayemi paid a visit to the school to assess its the level of preparedness ahead of the resumption of SSS3 students on Monday for their West African Examinations Council’s school certificate examination.

The disciplinary action was contained in a statement signed yesterday by the Assistant Director, Information, Ekiti State Ministry of Education, Mr. Kunle Adeniyi.

The statement said: “Sequel to the reopening of the schools for SSS3 students in the State, His Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi made an on -the- spot assessment visit to some public secondary schools across the state in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“Accompanying His Excellency on the visit were the Hon. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola; the Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Bolaji Aluko and other top Government functionaries.

“At Methodist Girls High School, Ifaki Ekiti , the Principal was not available to receive the Governor and his entourage and making the monitoring exercise impossible in the school in spite of the notice from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

“Arising from this defiant behaviour, the Honorable Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology has directed that the Principal should hand over the management of the school to the most senior vice principal in the school and proceed on suspension with immediate effect pending the conclusion of appropriate disciplinary action by the Teaching Service Commission.”