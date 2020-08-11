Again, Buhari Meets Govs, Security Council in State House

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced another round of meeting with members of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Security Council in the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is coming 24 hours after the president met with North-east governors, service chiefs and all heads of security agencies over worsening insecurity in the country.

Present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd.), and the Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Some governors who joined the meeting virtually are Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Senator Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Babagana Zulum (Borno), David Umahi (Ebonyi), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Security chiefs at the meeting are: Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi. Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Tukur Buratai was represented at the meeting.

Also present were the Director- General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, Chief of Defence Military Intelligence, Air Vice Marshall Muhammed Salihu Usman, Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

Details later…