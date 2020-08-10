Senators Mourn Kashamu

By Deji Elumoye

Two Senators have described the late former member of the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu, as a grassroots politician and a philanthropist of note.

Senators Olamilekan Adeola and Ifeanyi Ubah, in separate condolence messages, stated that the former Senator who represented Ogun East senatorial district in the Eighth Senate, will be missed by his people whose lives he impacted on.

On his part, Adeola who is Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance expressed shock and sadness over the demise of Kashamu.

He described Kashamu as a consummate grassroots politician who touched the lives of many people with his poverty alleviation programmes.

“As my former colleague in the 8th Senate, Senator Kashamu was singularly fixated on what he can do to better the lives of his people and I am aware of his spending his personal resources in his numerous attempts to touch the lives of many” Adeola stated.

He said the death of Kashamu at the age of 62 is not only a great irreparable loss to his family and close political associates but also a loss to the business community, Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

In his tribute, Senator Ubah went biblical and quoted from the holy book of Ecclesiastes 3:1-5:

“To everything there is a season, a time for every matter under heaven; a time to be born, and a time to die, a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted, a time to weep, and a time to laugh, a time to mourn, and a time to dance, a time to keep, and a time to cast away.”

The first time Senator further stated: “For all the time he was alive, “Kash” as I fondly called him was the perfect example to emulate; a loving, intelligent and an inimitable personality who was much more philanthropic than most and demonstrated that in a variety of ways.

“Until his demise, he was a bundle of inspiration to all around him. A kind soul and wise counsel whose generosity and good deeds are inexpressible in few words.

Kash, what an incredible road we have travelled together in this journey of life, and how fortunate am I to have had you as a friend.

“Undoubtedly, your demise has left a void in my heart as you have been a brother, strong pillar of support, partner in my struggle and philanthropist par-excellence who was always there for all.

“However, while l mourn you today, I also take comfort in the fact that you lived an accomplished, productive and an impact filled life marked by uncommon achievements”.