Otti to Join APC on August 14

By Emmanuel Ugwu

It has emerged that the former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti, has refused to rescind his decision to dump the party in spite of entreaties from political associates.

Otti had caused upheaval in APGA when he announced that he was quitting the party to join All Progressives Congress (APC).

He cited gross erosion of the foundational ideals of APGA, factionalisation, abuse of power and incompetent leadership at the highest level for his leaving the party.

It was gathered that the faction of APGA at the national and state level which Otti belonged had made efforts to dissuade him from going ahead with his decision to dump the party, but the reconciliation efforts appeared to have failed.

The Media Assistant to Otti, Ferdinand Ekeoma, confirmed in a statement yesterday that there was no going back to APGA for the 2015 and 2019 governorship standard bearer of the party.

He said the former bank boss had already formalised his APC membership by registering in his ward preparatory to a public declaration.

According to him, “The proposed declaration is billed to take place on August 14, 2020, at his Ward5 in Ehi na Uguru, Isialangwa South Local Government Area of the state by 12 noon.”

Ekeoma further revealed that “the leadership of the APC at the highest level has promised to storm the state later for a special statewide reception for Otti and other entrants joining the party with him, after the COVID-19 pandemic must have subsided.”

Otti, a first class graduate of Economics from the University of Port Harcourt, was a renowned banker, who got to the peak of his career to become the Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc. He voluntarily retired in 2014 and joined active politics in his home state of Abia.