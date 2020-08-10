Ondo 2020: APC Aspirants Collapse Structures for Akeredolu

By James Sowole

The re-election bid of the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday received a major boost as all governorship aspirants who lost at the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) pledged to work towards ensuring success of the party in the October 20, 2020, governorship election.

Akeredolu defeated 11 other aspirants with a wide margin of 2,458 votes while his closet rival, Chief Olusola Oke, got 262 votes to clinch the ticket.

The former aspirants made the pledged in Akure at a meeting of the APC Advisory Council presided over by the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, who was represented by former APC National Vice Chairman, South West, Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Among those who attended the meeting were Oke, Chief Segun Abraham and Hon Isaac Kekemeke.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Kekemeke said they all decided to work collectively for the success of the party in the October 10 governorship poll.

Kekemeke said they would deliver massive votes for Akeredolu’s re-election.

“We have resolved that we have no other party than the APC. We have no other candidate than Akeredolu. We have decided to bury our differences and work for the victory of our party.

“What you are going to see form today is a bigger party, a reengineered APC. All internal cleavages in our party have been put to rest. It is our party and we have one candidate.

“We are ready. We are united and we have resolved to work together in unison,” Kekemeke said.