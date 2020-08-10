Kashamu Buried Amid Wailings by Sympathisers

Amid wailings by family members and other sympathisers, the remains of the late former senator, Buruju Kashamu, were interred in his Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State countryhome a few hours ago.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East senatorial district at the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019, died in a Lagos hospital Sunday of COVID-19 complications.

He was laid to rest at about 12:55 pm on Sunday according to Islamic rites. He was aged 62.

Earlier, the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had paid a confolence visit to the deceased’s Ijebu-Igbo home.

It was gathered that the remains of Kashamu arrived from Lagos Saturday night.

A seething crowd was witnessed at the Kashamu burial, as encmiums poured in torrents, with many who spoke with THISDAY decribed the deceased as “generous, kind to a fault and humane.”

One of them, a vulcaniser, Mr. Muyiwa Ayantunde, said amid sobs, “How do I begin from here? He is the one paying my children’s school fees.”

Apart from Governor Abiodun, other dignitaries at the burial include the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo; former deputy governors in the state, Senator Gbenga Kaka and Segun Adesegun, respectively, as well as politicians from across political parties.

Others include Senator Lekan Mustapha; the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by Alhaji Abdul-Majeed Ekelojumati, as well as several royal fathers as represented by their staff of office.

They all paid their last respects to the late politician and business mogul.

In his sermon, the Grand Mufti of Ogun State Muslims, Shile Mikhail Rufai, described the late politician as a generous man, who placed high premium on the welfare of the people of his community.

Urging sympathisers to always remember that death is “an inevitable journey” for all human beings, the Islamic cleric prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and equally prayed for the safety, protection and godly provision for the family he left behind.

On Saturday, following the news of Kashamu’s death, Governor Abiodun had expressed shock over his death.

A statement released in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun, described Kashamu’s passing as one death too many and a devastating blow to the nation’s political family generally.

“His demise further diminished the tribe of my close political associates. He was a large-hearted politician and courageous fighter for whatever cause he believed in.

“He was not just a loving personality, a generous giver and someone who lived for others, he was to many a beacon of hope of a better tomorrow. This painful exit is much more than the end of an individual.

“Distinguished Senator Kashamu was a phenomenon; he was faithful to his principles and convictions and even his critics woud attest to his tenacity of purpose.

“Our brother and friend was a consummate politician and patriot who will be sorely missed within and outside Ogun State for his larger than life disposition.

“Posterity will accord him his due recognition for his legacies of service and forthrightness. He was a worthy Ambassador of Ogun,” Abiodun commiserated.

Also, the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Amosun, in own statement released by his media assistant, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, said Kashamu would be remembered for his assertive presence in the nation’s political arena.

“Death, once again, has robbed us of the contributions of an enigmatic politician of the PDP, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District at the 8th Senate, our dear brother, Senator Buruji Kashamu.”

However, the late senator, in death, got hard knocks in a condolence letter to Governor Abiodun, from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, in an apparent reference to his quest to get Kashamu arrested and extradited over allegations of drug trafficking offences in the United States, wrote in the condolence letter to the governor, that the late pplitician escaped justice for aĺlleged crime.

He said that the news of the death of the PDP stalwart was sad, but that the life and history of the departed had lessons for those on this side of the veil.

According to Obasanjo, “Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the maneouver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical maneuover could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”