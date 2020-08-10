APC Commends Edo Electorate for Massive Turnout

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the people of Edo State for their massive turnout, and support extended to the party’s National Campaign Council during Saturday’s campaign flag-off of its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, in a statement issued yesterday said Edo electorate have sent a clear message on the governance direction of the state – a progressive one which puts the people’s welfare and interests first.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari in endorsing the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu charged the APC leadership to prosecute and win the Edo State governorship election using all legal and constitutional means by avoiding the pitfalls that affected the party’s victory in Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa states during and after the 2019 elections. This we intend to achieve with the new and positive party disposition under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee.”

The ruling party commended the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for the warm reception and hospitality extended to its party leaders during the courtesy visit to the Palace.

“We congratulate the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee for successful bringing together party ranks as a repositioned, united and happy family in total support of the APC governorship candidate. Going forward, the task before us is to collectively showcase our evident people-focused development records to the good people of Edo State.

Nabena added, “as articulated in Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s six-point ‘SIMPLE agenda’ that stands for Security, Infrastructural development, Manpower development, Public Private Partnership, Leadership and Employment creation, the APC campaign will be issue-based and devoid of the do-or-die rhetoric and scare tactics the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is deploying ahead of the September 19 governorship election.”