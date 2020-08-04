Aubameyang Ties His Stay at Arsenal to Signing of Star Players

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal future may depend on the moves the Gunners make in the transfer window this summer.

The Gabonese striker scored twice to fire his side to FA Cup glory on Saturday, but it is still not clear whether or not he will stay at the club, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

And according to French medium, Le10Sport, Aubameyang is waiting to see what calibre of player the Gunners are able to bring in before making a final decision on his future.

The newspaper reported that the 31-year-old is dreaming of being reunited with his former Dortmund strike partner Ousmane Dembele, who could be available from Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the Catalan giants since November after damaging his hamstring, and the La Liga club are thought to be desperate to move him on.

It is believed that Aubameyang is not hugely motivated by money, and that he would be more inclined to stay were he to see Arsenalgoing in the right direction rather than were he to receive a huge pay rise.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of elite players over the last few months, such as Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Wolvesforward Raul Jimenez, and it will be an intriguing few months in north London.

Aubameyang refused to give a definitive answer when asked about his future following the FA Cup win at the weekend, and simply said: “I am really not thinking about this now. I really just want to enjoy with the guys and take the trophy now.”