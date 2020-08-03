Relief Fund Will Be Used According to FIFA’s Guideline, Says NFF Scribe

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Sanusi Mohammed, has stated that the relief fund expected from FIFA will be used according to the guidelines from the world football body and as such not one that can be channelled arbitrarily to other ventures.

Sanusi said the fund have a thorough process that FIFA itself monitor and wants to be briefed on how it was spent.

He added that the NFF have its own machinery set up to ensure strict compliance with the terms of reference of the funds from FIFA.

“Be rest assured that once the money is received from them (FIFA), we will use it for the purpose it is meant to serve.

“We also have developed a system whereby even after they say do this do that by the time we finish we also send it to them and ask, this is what we have done, is it in order for us to go ahead? Once they give the go ahead we will do what exactly we are supposed to do.

“They are coming to audit the account so they will tell you how they want the money to be used and they will want to find out if you have actually followed what they said you should do with the money.” Sanusi told Todayng.com.

The NFF had said that the 2020 sponsorship funds will mopped up together with the FIFA relief funds before it will be used.