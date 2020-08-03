Police Confirm Death of One Person in Ogun Gas Explosion

One person was reportedly burnt to death in a gas explosion that rocked the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.

The gas explosion occurred yesterday at the Golden Estate in Ijebu-Ode

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, explained that security operatives have been drafted to the scene.

“One person died and his corpse has been taken to the state general hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode.”

Speaking on the number of persons injured, Oyeyemi said, “No one sustained injury. The explosion affected one person who died immediately while others scampered for safety”.