Ogun Demands COVID-19 Test for Returning Students

Ogun State Government yesterday said no student would be admitted into boarding facilities in private or public schools without negative COVID-19 test certificates.

It said the certification will serve as requirements for operations of boarding facilities in secondary schools as SS3 students resume today.

Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, made these known in a statement issued yesterday.

She noted the requirement was part of the guidelines jointly developed and agreed by parents, private school owners, government representatives and other stakeholders.

Soyombo stated Ogun arguably has the highest number of schools (public and private) operating boarding facilities, which informs the need to avoid community transmission among students in the facilities.

She explained: “A key additional requirement is presentation of certificate of negative COVID-19 test before a student is admitted to the boarding facility in both public and private schools in the state.”

The special adviser however said government will bear full costs of test for all boarding SS3 students in state-owned public schools while private school owners must ensure all their boarding students are certified COVID-19 negative before admission to the facilities.

She however hinted the government has negotiated a huge discount for the test with some healthcare service providers for private schools.

The test, she explained, must be done within 72 hours before resumption by service providers certified by NCDC

She said government has commenced distribution of facemasks to all schools in Ogun State – public and private – for use by returning SS3 students and their teachers.