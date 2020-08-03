Katsina PDP Inaugurates New Exco

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its state executive council (exco) and chairmen across the 34 local government areas of the state.

Consequently, the party has dissolved the state caucus, elders and disciplinary committees with immediate effect.

The state executive members, who were sworn in by Mr. Ahmed Edeh on Monday in accordance with the provisions of Section 65 of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, would be spearheading the affairs of the party in the next four years.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, the newly reelected chairman of the party, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Magijiri, resolved to put machinery in motion to build an indivisible, united and strong PDP in the state ahead of the 2023 polls.

He said with the inauguration, the party has 7,137 ward exco that would run the affairs of the party in the 361 wards of the state and 680 for the 34 local governments, including the national delegates and the physically challenged and 39 exco at the state level.

He maintained that PDP remains the only democratic party not just in Katsina but across the country, urging those who left the party to retrace their steps as the doors of the party remain open to them.

He charged other state executive members of the party to stay focused, reminding them of the onerous task ahead to lead the party to subsequent electoral victories.

“By the special grace of God, as we ran the party from 2015 to date, we are going to strategize and do more for the PDP to emerge victorious come 2023. We will ensure the unity of our party members and fairness in the party.

“We hereby dissolve the state caucus committee, state elders committee, disciplinary committee. The new ones will be reconstituted for the betterment of the party,” he said.

In his remark, the state 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, pointed out that the people of Katsina State were demoralized over the exit of the party from the seat of governance.

He, therefore, called on PDP chieftains in the state to shun sentiments and politics of tribalism to enable the party reclaim power in the next elections.