Probe of EFCC, NDDC, Setback for Buhari, Says Forensic Investigator

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A France-based Nigerian forensic investigator, Dr Yusuf Aliu yesterday said the probe of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was a setback for President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft campaign.

Aliu, also the Director, Forensic Investigation, International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals, United States, added that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), had eroded public confidence in Buhari’s anti-graft war.

He expressed these views in a statement he issued on Friday, noting that corruption was taking its toll on the federal government’s anti-graft war.

Aliu, an indigene of Edo State, said high profile persons assigned with the responsibility of ensuring transparency in government transitions were now being accused of corrupt practices.

Aliu said graft and corruption in our country “are taking a rather huge toll on the government and her anti-graft/corruption efforts, with abuse of power, fraud, embezzlement, and misuse of public funds being on the rise daily in both size and severity.

“The individuals and institutions involved are high profile, assigned with the responsibility of ensuring transparency in government transitions. Now if the citadel of justice is corrupt, of what value is the body politics?

“It is sad to note that government agencies saddled with the responsibility of promoting transparency in government are now the ones masterminding fraudulent practices.

“The federal government anti-graft is suffering a huge setback. Such setbacks culminate in the frustration of the citizens and lack of confidence in the government.

“Besides the negative perception of the government, corruption has threatened our democratic institutions and values and the government tends to be losing the fight. In 2019, Nigeria ranked 146 out of 180 on Transparency International Corruption Perception Index.”

Aliu suggested the need to manage conflict of interest, by aligning government interest with the interest of operators as a way to effectively manage graft and corruption. This, he said, would reduce the undue influence and abuse of power in policy making.

He said: “Regular operational and financial audit, especially, for high risk/vulnerable MDAs. This can be achieved through efficient and effective internal control, to preserve checks and balances.

“Maximise the use of the whistle-blower provisions, graft is a felony that should be addressed with a very stiff penalty, among others,” he stressed.”