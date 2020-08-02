Mastercard Expands Digital Priceless Experiences with Local Content

By Vanessa Obioha

As the coronavirus continues to befuddle world economies with its ambiguous nature, MasterCard is bringing its digital priceless experiences closer home as a means of connecting consumers with their passions.

Inside the digital priceless world, consumers will be able to explore their passions, from our local football, culinary, to musical performances.

“We typically build these experiences face to face, in the physical world,” says Director, Marketing and Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mastercard, Ifeoma Dozie at the virtual launch of the local series of digital experiences. “But we have learned very quickly about the importance of maintaining those experiences for pivoting and developing them online.”

To bring the experiences closer home, the brand signed a partnership with media personality Toke Makinwa, African football and Super Eagles’ legend, Austin ‘JayJay’ Okocha, and celebrity chef, Chef Fregz, to offer cardholders in Nigeria unique experiences for their at-home enjoyment.

“We have globally, a set of these kinds of digital priceless experiences, but we thought it was important to be relevant to our culture by creating experiences that were also local, as well as the global experiences that we have developed. These experiences tap into passions. It’s all about connecting to our passions like sports, culinary and music; the passions that most people have close to their hearts as important as ever,” she explains.

On the platform, priceless.com, only MasterCard holders will be privy to the experiences which are curated from 40 destinations and accessible from 90 countries. They can also go on virtual tours, engage in a live chat and Q&A session with some of the brand’s celebrities and influencers.

“Consumers can log in to priceless.com and they can find what we like to call dynamically curated experiences. Consumers can fly to different parts of the world where they can get to experience different passions such as a special musical performance by one of the superstars. That’s very personal and different from what you would pay for by way of a regular concert, and that really taps into the brand ambassadors that we have, some of the sponsorship properties that we have across the world,” adds Dozie.

Dozie also pointed out that the company’s long term goal with the digital experiences is to “give people opportunities during this pandemic to connect and tap into those passions.”

“MasterCard has brought consumers closer to their passions for decades, and we are constantly adapting our approach to do this in relevant and meaningful ways. We will continue to evolve as a brand and develop our approach with consumers at the heart of everything we do and bring value to cardholders,” states the Senior Vice President Marketing and Communications, Mastercard Middle East & Africa, Beatrice Cornacchia.