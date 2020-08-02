Imo APC Stakeholders Pass Vote of Confidence on Uzodinma

By Adedayo Akinwale

Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have passed a vote of confidence on the governor and leader of the party in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The stakeholders stated categorically that all the factions of Imo State APC had collapsed their structures for the governor, who is the leader of the party in Imo State and the South East.

They also passed vote of confidence on the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu, for their sterling performances, adding that those who left the party and want to come back should go and re-register in their wards to join.

The stakeholders passed the vote of confidence on the governor while addressing a press conference on Sunday in Abuja.

The stakeholders at the press briefing included, former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Imo APC Caretaker Chairman, Prince Marcus Nlemigbo, Princess Gloria Akobundu, Princess Mirian Onuoha, Hon. Goodluck Opia, Hon. Donatus Ozoemena, Hon. Austin Chukwukere and former APC National Organizing Secretary, Mr. Emma Ibediro.

Others are: Mr. Tony Chukwu, Mr. Longers Anyanwu, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo, Eche George, Chima Anozie, Prince Henry Okafor, Frank Ibezim, Mr. Ifeanyi Ararume, Hon. Dominic Obi, Eze Okoro, Dr. Charles Onuoha and Prince Ezennia Ogbuehi

Addressing the press on behalf of the stakeholders, Madumere said, “Today, we are here to pass a vote of absolute confidence on Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of lmo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the leader of the party in the state and the only APC Governor in the South-East and the South-South. We are satisfied with the developmental agenda of the governor represented in his 3Rs Agenda (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery).

“We also recognize the leadership of Prince M.O Nlemigbo -led APC caretaker committee which was constituted after the dissolution of the Imo State APC party executive committee, Local Government and Ward Executives Committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) on the 18th of December, 2018 which is further supported by the recent court ruling with Suit No: FCT/HC/BW/CV/103/2018 and Motion No: FCT/HC/M/3025/2019, delivered on the 16th of July 2020.”

“We also encourage all members of the party to discontinue all legal suits as resolved by the last NEC meeting as supported by President Muhammadu Buhari. We will support the leadership of the party in all disciplinary measures they may decide to take against any breach of our party rules and regulations.”

The stakeholders also urged all members who recently returned to the party after seeking electoral fortunes on other parties’ platforms to queue behind the leadership of the party, saying such persons should re-register at their various wards as the party has enough room to admit them.

The Stakeholders assured that they would continue to support the APC-led government of Uzodinma, the National Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni and would continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Fielding questions on the position of different groups of APC in Imo State, the stakeholders said after the 2019 elections the Imo State APC had become one with governor Hope Uzodinma as the leader.