Fayemi Sets up Committee for Fasanmi’s Burial

By Victor Ogunje

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has set up a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, who died on July 30.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

The Afenifere leader died at 94.

Fasanmi was a Senator in the second Republic and one of the staunch allies of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, Fayemi said the committee was to work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased.

He will be buried in Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Other members of the committee are: Senator Bunmi Adetunmbi, Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Hon Tope Ogunleye, Chief Folorunsho Olabode, Barr. Paul Omotosho,

The list also include: Hon Femi Ajayi , Mr Ayoola Owolabi, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure, Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), Chief Alaba Abejide and Mr Taju Adejumo as Secretary.