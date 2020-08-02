Buhari, Fayemi Celebrate Adelusi-Adeluyi at 80

Tobi Soniyi and Victor Olakitan in Ado Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with a former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi on his 80th birthday, August 2, 2020.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Mr Femi Adesina said Buhari personally signed the letter he sent to Adelusi- Adeluyi.

According to him, the president described Adelusi-Adeluyi as an accomplished pharmacist, lawyer and boardroom player.

Excerpts from the letter: It gives me immense pleasure to rejoice with you as you attain the milestone age of 80 in sound mind and good health.

“Your life is one signposted by many achievements, which undoubtedly inspire the younger generation to noble ideals.

“Your imprints are clearly left on the sands of time, and these include: Founder and Chairman of Juli Plc, first indigenous company quoted on the Nigeria Stock Exchange; former Minister of Health; past Chairman of Oodua Investment Ltd; Distinguished Fellow, Institute of Directors; Fellow, Institute of Management; Fellow, West Africa Post Graduate College; and pioneer President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy.

“As an accomplished pharmacist, lawyer and key player in many private sector organizations, you are on the Governing Council and past president of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies; first District Governor of Rotary International, District 9110, Nigeria; and Chairman of MTN Foundation. You received national awards of MFR in 1986 and OFR in 2002.

“At 80, as you are celebrated by family, friends, associates and professional colleagues from far and near, I wish you longer life, greater strength, and more salutary impact on our country, and across all walks of life.”

In his congratulatory message to Adelusi-Adeluyi, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi described him as a man of excellence, service and distinctions.

Adelusi-Adeluyi is the Chairman, Ekiti State Covid-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee, set up by the Governor to mobilise resources to combat the coronavirus in the state, clocks 80 on Sunday.

Fayemi in a congratulatory message he personally signed, extolled Adeluyi’s exemplary life of brilliance, excellence and distinction, saying the former health minister has a unique way of excelling in everything he does.

Fayemi said Adelusi-Adeluyi had made a positive impact in Nigeria and particularly in Ekiti State where he is currently playing a significant role in the state’s battle against coronavirus in his capacity as chairman of the COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilization Committee.

He added that Adelusi-Adeluyi brought his enormous goodwill and wide contacts to bear on the work of the committee, by donating generously and also mobilizing a network of high net-worth individuals to donate to the committee’s fund.

Fayemi said: “I am particularly proud of your exemplary life of brilliance, excellence and distinction. As one of the Ekiti icons who have made tremendous impact on Nigeria as pathfinders in several ways, I salute your patriotism which has shown in many instances, including in locating a branch of the famous Juli Pharmacy in Ado-Ekiti many years ago”.

Fayemi described the former minister as one of the nation’s most illustrious industrialists, business administrators and philanthropists. He urged the younger generation to emulate his diligence, patriotism and commitment to excellence.

He said: “In your illustrious life and as an Ekiti elder statesman, we have found the Ekiti values of hard work, enterprise, integrity, courage, industry, honesty, respect, nobility and community service. The story of your life depicts that of the finest Ekiti spirit and is one that provides a worthy example to the next generation.

“There is no doubt that you are one of Nigeria’s most astounding industrialists and business administrators with a wide range of experience in different sectors of the economy. I commend your numerous philanthropic generosity through scholarship awards, professional development, donations to community development, Rotary International, church sponsorship and volunteering in promoting good causes.”

Fayemi prayed to God to grant the celebrant good health and more years in the service of humanity.