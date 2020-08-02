Adegbenro Commends FG over Grandfather, Rewane’s Immortalization

Praises Buhari for same honour for Enahoro, Osoba, Tinubu,Musa, others Martyrs

Grandson of late Chief Alfred Rewane, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his immortalization of his late grandfather, through naming of a popular Railway Station (Ujevuwu), after him.

The late Pa Alfred Rewane, was the maternal grandfather of Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, who is also the grandson of former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Dauda S. Adegbenro.

Until his death, Rewane was the Financier of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), that fought the military to a standstill before he was cruelly murdered by unknown gunmen suspected to be agents of the state in October 1995.

In a press release in Lagos, the businessman cum philanthropist, Adegbenro, also commended the President for giving same honour to other patriotic Nigerians and true democrats like Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Alex Ibru, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Professor Wole Soyinka among others saying, the President, through that act has shown that, “his administration is all inclusive devoid of discrimination and marginalisation across the country.”

The Ogun State High Chief added that, Mr. President has further confirmed that, his administration is a listening and compassionate one that takes his people interests into consideration when formulating policies for the country, describing the latest development as “heart-warming, commendable and praise worthy.”

The well-deserved honours, Adegbenro pointed out, would go a long way in encouraging other patriots to put in their very best in serving their fatherland meritoriously, enthusing that, “the latest development would go down in history as a commendable right step towards the right direction.”

Recall that Adegbenro, in a widely reported statement recently has called on the government and all lovers of democracy worldwide to accord his maternal grandfather, the late Chief Alfred Rewane and other symbols of democracy, both alive and dead constant recognition through prayers, honour and immortalisation for their roles and sacrifices that led to the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

It was during the process of attempts at actualising the unjustly annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election by retired General Ibrahim Babangida that a lot of pro-democracy activists were either eliminated, detained or haunted into exile. The late Pa Alfred Rewane, the financier of NADECO, that fought the military to a standstill was gruesomely assassinated by unknown gunmen suspected to be agents of the state in October 1995.

The younger Adegbenro, who reminded that his maternal grandfather, Rewane and others like him paid supreme prices for their love for a self-rule, asserted that, “nothing can be too much for their remembrance as heroes and martyrs of democracy in this country,” expressing the delight that, their memories, luckily still remains ever green in the peoples mind.

It is on record that like his philanthropist grandfather, Adejare Adegbenro is also the Founder and financier of a Non-Governmental Organization, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro Foundation (OAAF), that has been doing a lot in assisting the down trodden masses to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the citizenry?

The Foundation, that has a Director-General in charge, has been assisting the community with essential facilities like boreholes, free eyes test and treatment, feeding of the less privilege among other palliatives being distributed to the less privileged people to cushion the effect of hardship and hunger by the lockdown against the spread of COVIC-19.

The distribution, which he said is a continuous process, has got to the journalists and various Media Houses, disclosing that other aspects of life like education, health and financial assistance to the needy are integral aspects of the Foundation. It is a Non-Governmental and Non-Profitable organisation with a Director-General in charge.