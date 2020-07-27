14 Airports Now Open for Domestic Operations, Says Sirika

By Kasim Sumaina

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said 14 airports nationwide are now open for full domestic operations.

Sirika, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @hadisirika, said ministerial approvals in and out of those airports were not required.

He tweeted: “Glad to announce that the following airports are open for full domestic operations, hence ministerial approval in and out of them is not required. This includes private and charter operations. We will keep you informed on the remainder airports in due course.”

Sirika added that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja were approved for domestic operations on July 8.

According to him, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa; Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; and Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri, were approved for resumption of operations on July 11.

Victor Attah Airport, Uyo, opened on July 15, while Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; and Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto, were approved for resumption of operations on July 19.

Others are Birnin Kebbi Airport, which resumed operations on July 20, while Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin were given approvals to resume operations on July 24.

According to him, inspection has been completed at the listed airports and resumption of operations approved.