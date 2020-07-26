Wema Builds New Training Academy

Wema Bank said it has built a new training school, Wema Purple Academy, with the multi-purpose function of providing quality training for staff as well as a space for innovators to collaborate.

A statement from the bank explained that the Wema Purple Academy, formerly at Oba-Akran Ikeja is now located at Town planning way Ilupeju Lagos and serves as a pathway for new staff to join the bank as well as a learning centre for current staff to increase individual and organisational productivity.

“It assists the bank to identify and develop talents and prepare a structured career progression for the superior performers thereby guaranteeing a sustainable performance culture in the future.

“The newly built Academy will also house an innovation hub which will bring together technologists, tech enthusiast and creators alike to collaborate and create innovative solutions targeted at critical business and human needs. “This is to serve as one of the numerous channels through which Wema Bank fosters creativity, instils the bank’s work ethics, culture and high-professionalism.

“By building the Academy to include an innovation hub and state-of-the-art learning software and systems, the bank continues to deliver on its promise for innovation and creativity through digitisation and twenty-first century technology,” the statement added.

According to the bank, the trainings offered at the Wema Purple Academy are of relevant world-class curricula in skill areas that correspond with the requirements to achieve its strategic pillars in a more structured manner.

It noted that the institute would help drive and entrench the much-desired performance and innovation culture within the bank – employees across different levels will be equipped with competencies required for now and future, geared towards achieving superior performance needed to deliver innovative solutions to customers.

“Our overall goal is to see our staff grow constantly both personally and career-wise, and in turn use the knowledge from these trainings to deliver top-notch ideas that can translate to innovative solutions across all areas of the bank” said Chief Human Resources Officer, Wema Bank, Mrs. Ololade Ogungbenro.