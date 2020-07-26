Fidelity Bank’s CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo to Bow Out in Dec.

How time flies!

It was just like yesterday when respected banker, Nnamdi Okonkwo, was appointed the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc. His appointment in 2014 was applauded by many, including the management and shareholders, who described it as well deserved.

Quite expectedly, Okonkwo has, in past six years, contributed hugely to taking the bank to the next level.

In fact, the graduate of Agricultural Economics from the University of Benin has proved his mettle since he assumed the position, as the bank has reportedly experienced significant and unprecedented growth in the last six years, with a bagful of awards.

In 2018, Nnamdi Okonkwo won The Sun Banker of the Year Award; Fidelity Bank won the Outstanding Bank of the Year Award at the Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards in 2018; BusinessDay Banking Awards named Fidelity Bank as the Best Bank in CSR in 2018, and Fidelity Bank bagged the Best Bank in Infrastructure Financing at the BusinessDay Banking Awards in 2018.

Also, at the Financial Times Tech Award, Fidelity Bank bagged Best Digital Networking Bank for Entrepreneurs in 2019; Fidelity Bank bagged the Best Private Bank in Nigeria at the Professional Wealth Management (PWM) Global Wealth Tech Awards in 2019; DAAR Awards named Fidelity Bank, Entrepreneurship Bank of the Year in 2019. But as it is in life, whatever has a beginning must have an end. Okonkwo’s term of six years winds up in December, 2020.

At the expiration of his term, Okonkwo, it was gathered, will be handing over to Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe in January 2021.