Domestic Flight Operations Resume in 14 Airports, Says Sirika

By Kasim Sumaina

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Sunday announced that 14 airports across the country had resumed full domestic flight operations.

Sirika, who made this announcement on his Twitter handle @hadisirika, said that ministerial approvals in and out of those airports were not required.

Noting that this includes private and charter operations, he said the public would be informed of the other airports in due course.

The fourteen airports approved for resumption of domestic flight operations are: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa; Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Birni Kebbi Airport; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin.

Sirika further hinted that inspection had been completed in these airports and resumption of operations approved.