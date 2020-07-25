Social Campaigner, Amam Calls For Societal Re-Birth, Marks Birthday

Popular social decay campaigner and philanthropist, Princess Ada Okeke Amam has called on world leaders to integrate policies that would help in reducing the spike of rape cases, racism, drug abuse and a host of other social vices in the society.

According to her, the sharp rise in the number of rape, drug abuse, racism and other crimes against humanity speaks of total neglect on the part of both the leaders and the led.

She recalled that years back in Africa, issues such as rape and racism were not as pronounced as they were today.

“Even The Founding Fathers of the America we see today. I am speaking of George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams.

“Samuel Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, John Jay just to mention a few never founded racists nations or colonies. I mean in those days, those who rape were not treated with kid gloves as it is today. For that matter, it wasn’t common for fathers to rape their own daughters, even those kids below five years and vise versa.

You can imagine the pain. These are grave abominations that we permit today and God is definitely never going to be happy with us on these. The leaders and we the led must initiate a strong wave of change to salvage our society again now,” she said.

“I really thank some very distinguished women of our time who are helping with redirecting our straying ship. The likes of Her Excellency Mrs. Zainab Buba Marwa, Dr. Chief (Mrs) Patience Jonathan, former nigerian first lady, Dr. Mrs. Gloria Laraba Shoda, president, national council of women societies (NCWS) and Our Own Senator Florence Ita-giwa, she added.

The lamenting Princess, however charged her friends, family and well wisher to use the occasion of her birthday to intensify the campaign against all forms of social vices around them, especially rape, racism and drug abuse.

Amam is the founder of Adorable Social Club of Nigeria (ASCON) and also the founder and President of Adorable Foundation International (AFi), known for actively campaigning against drug abuse and other societal ills and practice.