IHS Towers Appoints Ursula Burns to its Board of Directors

IHS Holding Limited (“IHS”), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, has announced the appointment of Ursula Burns to its Board of Directors, effective July 2020.

Ms Burns, most recently Chief Executive Officer of VEON until March this year and Chair until 1 June this year, will join the IHS Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Independent Director from 1 July 2020. Ms Burns serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil, Uber and Nestlé. In addition, she is a senior advisor to Teneo and provides leadership counsel to several community, educational and non-profit organizations including the Ford Foundation, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Corporation, the New York City Ballet and the Mayo Clinic among others. She served as Chair of the President’s Export Council from 2015 to 2016 after holding the position of Vice Chair from 2010 to 2015.

During a prestigious career with Xerox, spanning over 35 years, Ms Burns joined the organization as a mechanical engineer before moving into management, taking on a number of strategic roles across the company. Ms Burns served as Xerox CEO from 2009 to 2016 and as Chair from 2010 to 2017.

Sam Darwish, IHS Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ursula to the IHS Board. We look forward to the wealth of expertise, experience and insight that she will bring to IHS. Her advice and counsel will prove invaluable as we seek to pursue our strategic goals and firmly establish our position as one of the largest independent telecommunications infrastructure owners in the world. The Board and I would like to extend our warmest welcome to Ursula.”

Ms Burns said of her appointment: “In what is a transformative period for the telecommunications industry, as we witness an unprecedented acceleration in the digitization of economies, I am excited to be joining IHS’s Board. I am looking forward to working with Sam, the Board and the management team as the organization seeks to expand its global footprint, bring increased connectivity to emerging markets, support mobile network operators with creative and robust infrastructure solutions, and help deliver the transition to new technologies.”