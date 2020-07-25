FoodCo Expands Clothing, Personal Care Business

Consumer goods company, Foodco Nigeria Limited, has taken its clothing and personal care business up a notch by partnering with more local and international brands in the sectors.

Senior Manager, Business Development, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, Ayotunde Azeez Ositunga stated that the expansion move was in line with the firm’s vision to be a retailer of choice in Nigeria and to offer top quality products across categories.

These are in addition to its objectives to support local industry such as manufacturing and the small business community.

He said: “We are happy to announce the expansion of our apparel and personal care lines with over 500 exciting new products from leading Nigerian and global brands. This is in line with our vision to become the preferred retailer for Nigerians, offering a diverse range of top-quality products at affordable prices, as well as forging impactful partnerships that grow our communities.

“As a proudly Nigerian brand, the company has always pursued initiatives that add value to stakeholder communities in Nigeria. The expansion will deepen our investments within the small and medium-scale enterprise sector to increase access-to-market opportunities for a talented pool of businesses in the clothing, fashion design and personal care space.

“Furthermore, FoodCo will be stocking a select line of notable global brands, such as Swedish clothing-retail giant, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), to expand the options available to our customers. The stock line covers a wide range of items, including casuals, corporate clothing for both men and women which will be available across our outlets in Lagos, Ibadan and the online store.

FoodCo latest move is coming on the heels of its expansion into the online space and home delivery service.

“The upgrade to our apparel division with an expanded line of top-quality local and international labels underlie our focus to continually set standards for retail excellence in Nigeria,” Osintuga added.