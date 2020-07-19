Northern Youths Back Malami on Magu Probe

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Youths in the northern part of the country, under the aegis of Northern Youth for Good Governance, have thrown their weight behind the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the investigation of the former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Addressing reporters in Kano on Saturday, National Coordinator of the group, Bello Hadi, said Malami should leave no stone unturned in investigating the suspended EFCC chairman.

Hadi described the arrest and detention of Magu as a democratic process that depicted the government in good light. He said the AGF’s decision to probe Magu was in good faith and intended to cleanse the image of the government in its fight against corrupt practices by highly placed officials.

Hadi advised the investigation panel not to relent in the probe until it reached a logical conclusion. He said the action was in line with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari to fight corruption, which, according to him, “had become a deadly cancer in the country.”

He called on Nigerians to understand that no citizen should be considered above the law.

Hadi added, “We are aware that according to the Nigerian constitution, every accused person is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty by a court of law. Against this background, we are not pronouncing the former EFCC boss as guilty, but we believe he must be investigated to erase all forms of doubt in the minds of Nigerians.

“It is pertinent for Nigerians to understand that no individual should be presumed to be above the law by virtue of his position. Hence, Magu should be investigated and if found guilty should be prosecuted as provided by the laws of the land.”