Billionaire Businessman, Prince Arthur Eze’s Belief

In one of his oft-quoted statements, popular Bishop of Caesarea, also called Saint Basil the Great, said: ‘’A good deed is never lost. He who sows courtesy, reaps friendship; he who plants kindness, gathers love; pleasure bestowed on a grateful mind was never sterile, but generally gratitude begets reward.”

In Nigeria, one of the few men who typify these witty sayings is billionaire businessman and Chairman of Atlas Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze, whose acts of kindness beggar description.

The billionaire oil mogul and philanthropist perfectly believes in this maxim, as it’s obvious he understands the art of giving.

He gives and as he keeps giving, the returns on his ‘social investment’ are tripling in many folds. And as those quid trickle in, the billionaire is ever as happy as a clam at the high tide.

Just a couple of days ago, in order to enhance production from the Ejulebe marginal field, Prince Eze’s Atlas Petroleum International resumed the development of its OML 109 in Nigeria —the OML comprises 14 identified and mapped prospects and leads, and an unrisked resource potential in excess of 500 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Awarded to Atlas Petroleum International in 1991, the block entered into production through the development of the Ejulebe discovery in September 1998. Its low cost operating environment in shallow water and proximity to existing oil and gas infrastructure such as the Escravos Terminal make it one of the most attractive assets in the Niger Delta, with significant untapped and under-explored hydrocarbons potential.

“The renewed development of OML109 will bring a boost to local content development in Nigeria, and support the industry’s recovery following the Covid-19 crisis. As Nigeria multiplies efforts to build domestic capacity and develop the Nigerian content, we intend to live up to expectations as one of the country’s major indigenous players,” said Prince Eze, who is also the Executive Chairman of Oranto Petroleum.

He added that “We expect the ongoing wells interventions on OML 109 to deliver quick wins on the recovery and enhancement of production from the field, and express our thanks to the Department of Petroleum Resources for facilitating all permits.”

Atlas Petroleum International and Oranto Petroleum represent one of Africa’s largest Nigerian and privately-held exploration and production groups. The companies currently have an extensive footprint across the African continent, holding 22 oil and gas licenses in 12 jurisdictions including Nigeria, Sudan and Equatorial Guinea.

Interestingly, unknown to many, the billionaire, last week, revealed how he was made by the people of the Northern Nigeria who favoured him, despite being an Igbo, with juicy contracts and fortune-changing oil mining licence, a confession that provoked a barrage of attacks from some section of his people.

Prince Eze might be from a royal family with his elder brother as the traditional ruler of their Ukpo Village in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, his actions and mien are naturally regal and noble.

He is known for giving to ease other people’s heartache. He has come to represent a protective shield and an umbrella for vulnerable people. This has also forced many to name him Oji-ego-eme-oji!

In the recent past, Prince Eze has donated about $10 million towards various relief efforts in Nigeria. Yet the 72-year-oil magnate carries on as if he is not doing anything. To him, philanthropy is just a way of life and not a means to show up.