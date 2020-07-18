Troops Rescue 34 Kidnap Victims in Benue

By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and George Okoh

Military authorities said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke yesterday raided a den of kidnappers in Tomayin Village in Logo Area Council of Benue State after a fierce exchange of fire with the hoodlums, leading to the rescue of 34 Kidnap victims.

An update issued by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), said the encounter followed credible intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap syndicate operating in the general area of Igbom Village in Nenzev council ward of Logo Area Council.

It said troops of Sector 2 and 4, on 16 July 2020 carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers’ den location at Tomayin Village in Logo LGA of Benue State.

“Troops had contact with the bandits leading to exchange of fire as troops closed in on the hideout.The gallant troops responded with superior fire forcing the armed bandits to flee in disarray into the bushes.

“The determined troops engaged the criminal elements in hot pursuit leading to the killing of one Zwa Ikyegh identified as the ring leader and others escaped with various degrees of gun shots wounds,” it said.

The update signed by the Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General John Enenche, said the successful encounter led to the rescue of 32 kidnapped victims some of whom have been in captivity for over a month.

It said the rescued kidnap victims were later reunited with their families in different communities in Logo LGA while troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, six locally made rifle, one locally made pistol and a magazine.

Others include 22 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two cartridges, two motorcycles and some charms. The hideout was destroyed.

“The military high command congratulated the gallant troops for their professionalism and encouraged them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of country,” it said.