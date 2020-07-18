Senate Screens Djebah, Adesina, Other Non-career Ambassadorial Nominees

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs yesterday concluded the screening of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees including former Deputy Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Oma Djebah, referred to it by the upper legislative chamber.

The Senate had last week referred the nominees whose names were forwarded for confirmation earlier this month by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senator Adamu Bulkachwa-led committee.

The committee began the screening exercise on Wednesday and ended it yesterday with the screening of Djebah from Delta State and 11 other nominees.

Among those screened alongside Djebah was the former Editor of The Guardian Newspapers, Mr. Debo Adesina (Oyo).

Djebah was accorded the rare privilege of taking a bow before the committee without any questions thrown at him.

This was sequel to a plea by a member of the committee, Senator James Manager, who spoke glowingly of the credentials and qualifications of the senior journalist.

According to Manager, Djebah had served as Commissioner and Senior Advisor on Foreign Relations in Delta State, among other notable public assignments he had creditably performed. He said given Djebah’s antecedents and pedigree, he was happy to vouch for his integrity and competence for the post of an ambassador and therefore pleaded that he be allowed to ‘take-a-bow’ and go.

Manager’s position was corroborated by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who also vouched for the public service records and professional integrity of the nominee.

The Chairman of the committee accordingly asked Djebah to take a bow.

Other nominees screened include: Abubakar Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi); Paul Adikwu (Benue); Jazuli Galadanci (Kano); Dare Awoniyi (Kogi) and Kayode Laro (Kwara).

Others are Abioye Bello (Kwara); Zara Umar (Kwara); Nimi Akinkugbe (Ondo); Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo) and Suleiman Sani (FCT).

The Committee is expected to submit its report on the screening exercise to the Senate at plenary on Tuesday for possible confirmation of the nominees.