Twists in Osimhen’s Transfer to Napoli as Fresh Negotiations Begin

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The much expected transfer of Victor Osimhen to Napoli did not happen yesterday as speculated by top Italian and French media all through the week.

But rather, the long-drawn drama took a new twist with the Italian Serie A outfit revealing that fresh negotiations have just started with Osimhen’s new agent.

After the Lille of France forward fell out with his agent due to what inside sources alleged to be under-the-table prank of trying to get extra cut for himself, Osimhen is now being represented by super agent William D’avilla.

Although his French club insisted that final details for the move to Napoli are being worked out.

Napoli’s Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, who is in touch with the forward’s new representatives, confirmed yesterday that discussions will have to start anew.

“Osimhen’s a very good player, but there are lots of other teams who want him and we’re working on other fronts too,” Giuntoli told DAZN.

“He changed his agent, so we now have to start all over again. It’s a complex and difficult set of negotiations,” the Sporting director stressed.

D’avilla is well known in Nigerian football circle as he handles a few other Nigerian player like Emmanuel Dennis of Club Brugge.

There were even speculations earlier that he was also trying to get Dennis to switch to Napoli.

Lille’s General Manager, Marc Ingla, was unmoved by the new twist of having to start the negotiations all over, insisting that Osimhen was at ‘the final details’ of a move away from France to Italy.

“We’re at the final details for the transfer of Osimhen,” explained Ingla.

“There were other clubs in for him too, but the player has now made his decision.

“It’s a shame to have to sell him, but he’s leaving us.”

It through the week, top European media reported that the transfer was scheduled to be announced yesterday, but Napoli official Giuntoli will not give a commitment to that effect until the twist of fresh negotiations with his new agent.

Osimhen is expected to join the Italian club in a five-year contract for 50 million Euros plus a player, Adam Ounas. His personal terms also believed to be close to five million Euros.