Rivers CP Calls on Wike to Hand over Ex-NDDC Boss

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Gobum Mukan, has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to hand over former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh, who is currently taking refuge at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police boss called on the governor to hand over Nunieh while appearing on ARISE TV Friday.

Wike had stormed the Port Harcourt residence of the former NDDC boss Thursday and freed her from police siege.

Policemen in the early hours of Thursday had surrounded the house of the former acting NDDC boss, preventing her from leaving her residence.

The police later broke the back door of the house, gained access to the kitchen and tried to break the connecting door into her apartment.

However, before they could gain entrance, Wike arrived with his team of security men from Government House and took her to the Government House where she is currently taking refuge.

Nunieh, who has been engaged in a running battle with Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, was billed to testify before the House of Representatives yesterday on the alleged monumental corruption in the NDDC.