Nigeria to Represent Africa Amputee Football Tournament in Poland

Laleye Dipoin Minna

The Nigerian Amputee Football team is to represent Africa at the Polska Invitational Football Tournament taking place in Warsaw, the Polish capital .

The tournament will hold between September 18th and 20th this year.

Other countries invited for the tournament include; England, The United States of America, Haiti and Mexico.

Nigeria was invited to the tournament as a result of the team’s performance at last year’s African Nations Cup for Amputee Footballers (CANAF) where the Nigerian team finished second .

President of the Nigeria Amputee Football Federation, Mallam Suleiman Isah who confirmed the story said: “The Nigeria Amputee Football Federation received a letter personally signed by the Competition Manager, Bogna Czepulkowska, inviting us for the 9th International Amputee Football Cup.”

Speaking on the importance of the tournament, Mallam Isah said the Polska Amputee Football “is always an avenue for scouts across Europe to get players who will be signed to play professional amputee football in Europe.”

Isah said the organisers of the tournament will undertake the cost of accommodation, local transportation and feeding of participating teams and their officials.