National Assembly Commission Sacks Clerk, Appoints Top Management Staff

By Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Udora Orizu

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Friday evening sacked the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, and other top management staff of the Assembly.

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ahmed Amshi, in a two-page statement at the end of an emergency meeting of the NASC named Ojo Amos Olatunde as the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly.

Other appointments include Bala Yabani Mohammed to Act as Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan to replace Nelson Ayewoh as Acting Clerk, Senate.

Patrick .A. Giwa remains as Clerk, House of Representatives pending his retirement in November, 2020 while Yusuf Asir Danbatta is the Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission

All appointments, according to Amshi, which are with immediate effect, is in line with section 6(b) the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as Amended) which gave the Commission power to appoint persons to the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly and other offices.

