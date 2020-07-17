How Magu Regained His Freedom, Says Counsel

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Fresh facts have emerged that the release of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, by the presidential panel followed the denial of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammadu Adamu, that he was not being detained at the instance of the police.

THISDAY gathered that following the IG’s statement, the presidential panel released the suspended anti-graft boss without any bail conditions attached.

Magu’s counsel, Mr. Wahab Shittu, who confirmed the development to THISDAY yesterday, said the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel said it did not order Magu’s detention in the first place.

Magu regained his freedom after nine days in the custody of Nigerian Police on Wednesday.

He was picked up on July 6 by security operatives at the Abuja Zonal office of the commission on his way to a meeting and whisked to the Presidential Villa, venue of the panel sitting.

He was subsequently detained at a police detention facility in Area 10, Garki District by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

In an interview with THISDAY, Shittu, said the panel released Magu following the denial by Adamu, that the police were not responsible for his detention.

“There is no bail condition. The panel just said, go! You are released from detention. We didn’t order your detention now that the IG has denied that he was not responsible for your being in custody- go when we need you, we will call you back. That’s all,” he said.

Following a request for bail on self-recognisance by Magu through one of his counsel, Mr. Tosin Ojaomo of Ojaomo, the IG replied that the Police were not responsible for his detention and urged the lawyer to redirect his attention to the presidential panel.

“The Inspector-General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the IG is not investigating CP Ibrahim Magu (your client) and he is accordingly not being detained by the police but by the presidential panel investigating the activities of the EFCC.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore advises that you consider redirecting your request to the chairman of the presidential panel for appropriate attention,” the letter signed by IG’s Principal Staff Officer, DCP Idowu Omohunwa, said.

But Shittu said the panel affirmed that it did not order his incarceration either.

“The panel said it is not responsible for his detention. Now that the IG has come out to say he is not responsible for his detention, then the panel said, okay; since we didn’t detain you, you can go. When we need you, we will call you. No bail condition was attached,” he explained.