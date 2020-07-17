Govs Mourn First Female Combatant Helicopter Pilot

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) thursday expressed sorrow at the sudden and tragic death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile who was killed in a ghastly motor accident in Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi said the late Tolulope was a brilliant and promising officer, who had demonstrated a high sense of loyalty, patriotism and commitment to duty to Nigeria, particularly in maintaining peace and security in the country.

The NGF regreted that Tolulole’s life was cut in its prime and at a time she had so much to contribute to the upliftment of her country.

Her demise, the governors said was not only the family’s loss but that of the Nigeria Air Force, the government and people of Kogi State and the entire country.

The governors prayed for the repose of her young soul, while also praying that God gives her family and loved ones the strength to bear the loss.