Firm Launches Digital Business Card App

Ugo Aliogo

Popl Nigeria has launched a digital business card App whose main feature to help individuals exchange phone numbers and social media handles such as facebook, Instagram, twitters, linkedin and others.

Speaking at the launch yesterday in Lagos, the Country Manager, Tope Sanni, said the app is an innovative product that enables people share their phone numbers and social media handles within seconds.

“The App comes in handy and useful in sharing contacts and social media handles especially in this period of COVID-19, where we are expected to maintain social distance. This app is groundbreaking, innovative and making waves globally.”

He also stated that Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa are the three markets in Africa where the app is gaining penetration, while noting that the app is enjoying usability in South America, Europe, North America and Asia.

Sanni further explained that launching the product at this time was apt because of the increasing need for social interaction among people and especially in the period of COVID-19 where people had to be on lockdown for weeks and maintain social distance.

According to him, “This is the right product to drive social interaction. For me, this is basically an innovation card. We intend to break into the Nigeria market by driving huge penetration through social media. We will also use the tradition media such as newspapers and radio to create more awareness for this product. We are hoping that the mileage will be huge and we are hoping that prepared for the market. The first stage of launch of this product is the contact sharing phase. The second stage is making payment with the app. We have opened conversation with Paystack and Quickteller.

“Presently on the app, we have pay app on it, but it doesn’t work in the Nigeria market, even the Paypal that is working here is not working 100 percent. You can receive money through Paypal, but you cannot transfer money through your account. In terms of cyber security, this is just to share contact it does not go beyond sharing contacts and social media handles. The app does not allow users to share their passwords, chats with other people and other vital private information. Therefore in terms of security, it does not expose you too much. Why the payment part has not come is to make sure that there is optimum security in that aspect before launching it on the app.”