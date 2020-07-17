England Confirm Wales Friendly for October 8

England will face neighbours Wales in an international friendly at Wembley on Thursday 8 October for what will be the Three Lions’ first home game of 2020.

The game will form part of October’s triple header international break and will be played behind closed doors in keeping with current government guidelines on the coronavirus crisis.

Both the October and November international breaks later this year will feature three games instead of the usual two in order to make up for cancellations and postponements of summer matches.

By the time England face Wales in three months’ time, Gareth Southgate’s side won’t have played a game at Wembley for nearly a year as a direct result of the pandemic. March friendlies against Italy and Denmark were both cancelled, while Euro 2020 has been pushed back to next year.

England’s last home game was the 7-0 annihilation of Montenegro in November 2019.

England will actually be back in action a month sooner than the Wales friendly when the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League campaign kicks off in September.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson and co. will open with a game in Iceland on 5 September to start League A Group 2. That is quickly followed by a visit to Denmark three days later on 8 September, with England’s first match in October the friendly against Wales.

Later in the October international break, England will host Belgium and Denmark at Wembley.