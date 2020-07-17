Cititrust Holdings Rebrands, Renames Three Subsidiaries

Nume Ekeghe

Cititrust Holdings Plc has rebranded and announced change of name for three of its subsidiaries after receiving the nod of the board and shareholders.

A statement from the Group noted that the decision was taken at its Executive Management meeting held recently.

Country Chief Executive, Mr. Ikechukwu Peter, in a statement made available to THISDAY explained: “The change of name of these strategic business units became quite imperative to enhance brand visibility and synergy.”

Further explaining the reasons for the name change, the Chief Executive said: “For an institution that is positioned to provide bespoke financial services to its teeming customers, it became important that it had a unified brand representation as it delivers on its mandate of exceptional customer service experience.”

According to the statement, the affected subsidiaries include, Core Capital Limited, which is now Cititrust Financial Services Limited; First Option Microfinance Bank Limited, which is now Cititrust Microfinance Bank Limited; and Bermuda Forex BDC Limited, which has become Cititrust BDC Limited.

Commenting individually on the development, the Managing Director of Cititrust Financial Services Limited, Mr. Charles Olaluwoye, observed that the name change would, “bolster the efforts by the company to increase its share capital to one billion naira, and enable it do more in terms of online consumer lending and delivering on digitalised financial services.”

The Managing Director of Cititrust Microfinance Bank Limited, Mr. Jeff Ejemai, said the rebranding offers the bank the leverage to obtain the regulatory approval which will enable it operate as a state Microfinance Bank, and thus take the institution’s business to the next level.

On his own part, the Managing Director of Cititrust BDC Limited, Mr. Tunji Salahudeen said: “The development would not only reposition the brand for superior service delivery, but most definitely engender greater opportunities for our business, particularly in buying and selling personal travel allowances and business travel allowances for our several clients”.