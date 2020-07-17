Chairman of Inspire Group, Onyibe Launches Book

Peter Uzoho

The Chairman of Inspire Group, Mr. Magnus Onyibe, has unveiled his book titled, ‘Abba Kyari: Portrait of a Loyalist, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sides of Public Administration in Nigeria.

The unveiling which was held on Tuesday virtually, attracted many dignitaries across the broad spectrum of the Nigerian society, who took active part in the proceedings.

In a statement by Inspire, veteran broadcaster and reviewer of the book, Soni Irabor, at the occasion, pointed out that the book was a compilation of the points of view of friends and foes of the late presidential Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, as published in the media immediately after his sudden passage last April.

Irabor explained that the views contained in the book which were already published in the media were categorized into three parts, ‘The Good’, ‘The Bad’ and ‘The Ugly’.

According to him, the part referred to as ‘the good’ captures glowing tributes and encomium from friends, colleagues and associates as well as those enamoured by Kyari’s demeanour and dedication to public service.

He pointed out that the points of view captioned ‘The Bad’ were not necessarily bad, but might have been so captioned only because they were non-committal, neutral and not infused with so much eulogy for Kyari as those contained in ‘The Good’.

Irabor commended the author for taking it upon himself to bring together the information which were in various media locations into a single platform in the form of a compendium as evidenced by the book for easy access by current and future generation of researchers.

In his comments, a former Chairman of Grassroots Democratic Party (GDM) and Kyari’s kinsman, Alhaji Gambo Lawal, appreciated the author for capturing some of the positive sentiments expressed towards Kyari.

In his contribution, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Rivers State elections and Director at Sahara Energy Group, Mr Tonye Cole, congratulated Onyibe for doing the fine job of documenting history as it occurred with regards to the passing on of Kyari and the various emotions that Nigerians expressed towards him.

Cole said he believed that the impact of the book will be felt not only in the present time, but also in the future when it will become a guide for Nigerian Public and civil servants about their conduct while in service.