Threat of Depression Led me to Skits

When it comes to making skits, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, is king of the game. His fans’ base is mounting. Born in Lagos State into a family of 10, Mr. Macaroni read Theatre Arts at the Redeemers University, after several failed attempts to study. He tells Azuka Ogujiuba about his journey into skit making

Mr. Macaroni

How did your journey into skit making start?

No, I didn’t just start doing skit. As a matter of fact, I said I was never going to do skit in my life, because while in theatre school I used to see the videos of guys that were doing it and I always found it awkward. My friends and I resolved to enter the entertainment market and be shooting films immediately after school with the likes of Kunle Afolayan and the rest. Doing one minute skit on Instagram didn’t seem professional at that time and I refused to do it. I completed my four-year degree in Theatre Arts and went to another film school. When I got into the industry, I just wanted to do movies but I realised that it was totally different from what I expected. As a matter of fact, on my first experience I was scammed. I remember one producer instructed me to bring N50,000 promising me that every week I would be coming to location and I will play significant roles. I told my parents and we raised the money but the man only called me once and I was made to carry camera and lights. I was disappointed and I kept going for auditions. I even joined the Yoruba industry and just kept the hustle alive but I wanted more for myself. For me, it wasn’t all about the fame but for the fact that I love what I was doing and couldn’t see myself doing any other thing asides entertainment and acting. It’s always been like that for me, so I was tired but I kept pushing. I was almost going into depression and that led me into production of series sometime in July last year, and I started creating content on Instagram.

How did you come about your character Mr. Macaroni?

Okay, I always say that the Mr. Macaroni character is not just a mere character but my brand name because I have been using it as a nick name while I featured in the old TV series Face 2 Face movie production. So, the first time I was going to do the ‘freaky freaky daddy’ character was on a movie set, but I can remember I told myself it was inappropriate to do so and that was why I decided to start mimicking the roles instead.

Apart from Mr. Macaroni, which other part do you play, and do you have plans to turn it into a series?

Yes of course. So, apart from the ‘Freaky Freaky Daddy’ character, another area I am working on now is the in-law part. This is where my daughter keeps bringing different shades of men home. Till now, she’s brought up to five men but I am never satisfied and always see one fault or another in them and, of course, I intend putting this out there as a series. It’s a bigger part.

Beyond Mr Macaroni, what else do you have as plans for your personality; do you have plans to shoot proper movies?

Yes, by God’s grace I intend doing that. Right now, we are writing series but not freaky freaky daddy because for me it was shocking when people call me a comedian. I can’t lie about it because if you ask my teachers and people that taught me, they will tell you I am a serious actor with interests in damning roles, I like to express myself. So, when I started, I realised everyone was interested in something to make them laugh and not really concerned about how good your acting skills were, they just want to laugh. I believe, as an actor, you should be able to carry many roles. By God’s grace we are going to do movies big. Thankfully, the platform is there so others can showcase their talents.

Have you been offered movie roles now?

Yes. They have been coming. In fact, I was on set throughout last week doing both comedy and proper movies, especially those that know me to be a proper actor, and because they believe that there is the popular face out there.

Who has influenced your journey into the industry?

Hmmm, I would say a whole lot of people, and models to look at. You see, the likes of Olu Jacob’s, Joke Silva, in my theatre days, were the people that inspired me because when I see them perform, they bring light and life into every character they play. That was my motivation and I would tell myself not to give up. I was privileged to have a veteran like Jide Kosoko on set and he cracked me up more than I could have. I am influenced by the success of those before me. For me, it’s the act and, of course, I always talk about my model and teacher, Professor Ahmed Yerima at the Redeemer University and other lecturers too.

As a man what is your view on rape?

It is the most gruesome of all acts. I have six beautiful sisters and it will be hurtful to hear that anything happens to them. I have a mother too and God forbid I hear you as much as touch my mother like this. I totally condemn it. That’s why some people would want to talk about my vidoes and say whatever they like about girls. I make sure not to abuse the girls and anytime the man is so close to do anything funny, something would just disrupt it. It’s probably why I have more female fans. Rape is wrong and should not be condoned at all.

What’s your view on domestic violence?

Personally, anything violence is not my thing but we all know our women are like eggs and should be protected. For example, I have been single for about eight years and not dating. The reason is because I haven’t the slightest idea of what love should be and when you say you love someone you wouldn’t want to raise your hands on the person; you just have to treat the person right.

What’s your background like?

My dad is a Muslim, and very liberal, and my mum is a Christian. I learnt a lot from my parents.

How do you manage your female fans?

For me, it’s all love when they come around me. We talk and play and that’s all.

What was the reception you got from your parents when you started out?

Oh, they have been highly supportive and I thank God for that.

Did you have a nick name before Mr. Macaroni?

Not really. They just call me Debo, but when I was very young they called me papa.

What’s your favourite food?

Rice and vegetable soup.

Do you have political ambition?

No, but I see myself taking a role of leadership if the opportunity comes; I wouldn’t mind.