African Voices Compilation Edition Features Samuel Eto’o, Others

African Voices ChangeMakers, the magazine programme of Cable News Network (CNN), will this weekend feature Cameroonian soccer legend, Samuel Eto’o Fils, in its compilation edition.

It will also feature two Nigerians including Godfrey Nzamujo, a regenerative agriculturist, and Yvonne Anuli Orji, a Nigerian-American actress reputed for her role as Molly in the Home Box Office series Insecure.

Acording to Globacom, sponsors of the programme, the edition would rehash the three stories of professional excellence as told by Eto’o, whose football career began with Kadji Sports Academy where he distinguished himself as a top striker for four years before leaving for one of the top clubs in Europe, Real Madrid, in 1997. He had successful stints at Chelsea, Everton, and Qatar Football Club among other soccer club sides before retiring from professional football in 2019.

On the programme, Nzamujo will also talk about his interests which span renewable energy – biogas, biofuels, rural energy development, sustainable agriculture in the tropics and the corresponding institutional framework, microbiology and soil fertilization.

Orji, born on December 2, 1983, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, Orji will equally regale viewers with the story of her trajectory from age six when she relocated with her family to Maryland in the United States of America and how she pursued a career in comedy after graduating from George Washington University with multiple degrees including a Masters in Public Health.

Having achieved success in the fields of acting and comedy, Orji was guest of TEDx Wilmington Salon in 2017 where her talk titled “The wait is sexy” explained her reasons for abstaining from sex before marriage.

The programme comes up on DSTV on Saturday at 7.30 a.m, with repeat broadcasts on Sunday at 5.00 a.m., 8.00 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.