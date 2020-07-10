Uzodinma after Me, My Family, Okorocha Alleges

A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has raised the alarm that the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma is after him and his family.

Okorocha’s media aide, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, in a statement issued yesterday, said that Uzodinma’s ongoing probe of Okorocha’s administration was targeted at humiliating him.

According to him, reports that a court declined his request to stop his probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were untrue. The statement reads in part, “Quickly, we want to state that the court presided over by Justice Ahmed Mohammed did not decline or refused to stop the probe of Senator Rochas Okorocha by EFCC and the Imo State Government.

If that report was true, the court would not have again adjourned to Tuesday, July 14, 2020, when the court would decide on the orders sought by Okorocha.“The most exciting thing that happened in the court on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, was that the judge extracted oral undertaking from the lawyer that represented the Attorney-General of the State, Mr Joseph Matthew, that the panel would not sit again during the pendency of the matter.”