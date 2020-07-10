UN SDGs: Solution 17, THISDAY, Others Partner for Success

By Peter Uzoho

The International Board of Global Actors and Business for Sustainability (ENTREPS) has joined forces with the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) and THISDAY Group to promote Climate Action Enterprises in Africa through Solution17 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The three organisations signed agreement to promote youth engagement through a structured model that will drive massive youth engagement to develop solutions to human-centered problems in Nigeria and within the continent of Africa.

Solution 17 for SDG, founded by CYCDI, is an innovative and inclusive model developed by to engage young people to produce SDGs-based solutions that can be implemented locally and are relevant to tackling problems that will clearly accelerate the achievement of the global goals by 2030.

Belgium-based ENTREPS is a global network of active authorities, business actors, associations, researchers, diplomats, innovators, public figures and influential citizens committed together to sustainability and good governance.

Speaking on the collaboration, ENTREPS President, Joaquin Velazquez-Boston, said “as co-founder of this initiative, our organisation will be responsible and represent it before governments (such as the United Nations, The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the European Union Institutions, the African Union…) and main Global Actors, playing the role of ‘Global Ambassador’ of Solution17 for SDGs in meetings, congresses, summits, signing of agreements and others.

“In addition, we will facilitate the full participation of Solution17 at the 5th Global Entreps Awards and 5Gcitizens International Congress; this will help showcase the solutions, innovation enterprises developed by youth in Nigeria and the continent of Africa. We are passionate about this project and we are ready to kick start the project with Solution17 for Climate Action in Covenant University.”

A United Nations SDG Action Award winner, CYCDI is a Nigerian non-governmental organisation incorporated to promote SDGs towards the achievement of agenda 2030 through active education, creative, innovation and entrepreneurship development in children, youth and women in Africa.

‘For many years, Africa has externalised their solution, look away from her strength and concentrate on old solutions to new problem with the same mindset! We are changing the narrative with sustainable interventions,” Founder and CEO of CYCDI, Foluke Michael, said.

“Our concept is to develop sustainable solutions to solve various Africa problems with the overall mission to take local responsibility to solve global issues. This feat cannot be achieved without building sustainable partnerships; this is why we are excited about our existing partnership with THISDAY Group; and now with ENTREPS. The partnership will further strengthen us to support our various youth platforms to build enterprises for social impact and profit via Solution17 for SDGs,” Foluke added.

THISDAY is a foremost media organisation in Africa, incorporated as THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirational and millennials.

The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Managing Editor of THISDAY, Mr. Eniola Bello, said, “for us at THISDAY, we believe in the power of the media to throw lights on positive developments that could never have seen the light of the day. Partnering the promoters of the Solutions 17 project was deliberate as we see the great impact the project would make if given the necessary push. We are committing to playing role as the media power. We are even more excited that with the coming on Board of Entreps, the whole project would get the global attention it deserves”

Solution17 for Climate Action which began with registration in Covenant University in February 2020, followed by interview, selection exercise, training, global movement against climate crisis, presentation of finalists and pitch to the presidency will admit the finalists and their team for training, project development, and sustainable business creation at the Solution17 Virtual Reality Innovation Hub by July 10, 2020.

Also, the 17 finalists will be presented to world leaders in New York by September 2020. This will be followed by product development and project replication across the continent of Africa. Each participant is expected to train 17 young innovators across Nigeria under the Train-The-Trainer Entrepreneurship Network Marketing (ENM) Module.

The project outcome will be unveiled later in the year at the ‘African Youth Summit in Covenant University’, a youth dialogue for global cooperation on ‘The Future We Want’ to commemorate the United Nations 75th anniversary.