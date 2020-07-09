Tambuwal Decries Politicisation of Public Service

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has expressed worry over the alleged politicisation of the operations of public office by public office holders.

The governor made the claim yesterday when he received the National Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Professor Muhammad Isah, at the Government House in Sokoto.

The governor made the assertion against the backdrop of a revelation made by Isah that the number of Sokoto State indigenes benefitting from the conditional cash transfer (CCT) instituted by the CCB is not much.

He said contrary to what the chairman of CCB disclosed, the state government has been giving all the necessary support to the programme, “but some undisclosed highly placed personnel in Abuja were sabotaging its efforts, and this is shortchanging the people of state.

Nonetheless, Tambuwal said the state government has established a high profile team under the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Saidu Umar, in collaboration with the leaders handling the programme to ensure that significant improvement is recorded on the matter.

Tambuwal also called on the federal government to properly fund the CCB to enable it perform its duties effectively.

On COVID-19 palliatives received from the federal government, the governor said they were handed over to the state Zakkat and Waqaf Commission (SOZECOM), which distributed same judiciously to the needy.

On the request for public enlightenment on the activities of the bureau in the state media organisations, the governor directed the state ministry of information to collaborate with it (CCB) with a view to allotting them free airtime for the publication of the activities of the organisation.

Earlier in his address, Isah said they were in the state to monitor the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives provided by the federal government to different states.

He expressed satisfaction with the method used by the state government in the distribution exercise of the palliatives.