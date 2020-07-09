Super Eagles Player Tests Positive for Covid-19

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has become the first high-profile Nigerian football star to test positive for Covid-19.

According to scorenigeria.com.ng, Onuachu tested positive at his KRC Gene club base in Belgium and has gone into quarantine for a week, according to Het LaasteNiuews

Onuachu, who made his Super Eagles debut last year and was on the final squad to the 2019 AFCON, only recently returned to his Belgian club KRC Genk after he accompanied Victor Osimhen for his father’s burial in Nigeria.

There are almost 700 deaths and 30,000 cases of the disease recorded in Nigeria.

Cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria have continued to rise even as the government has continued to re-open the country.

The towering striker will therefore miss his team’s pre-season friendly today.

The Belgian league will kick off next month after it was aborted last month no thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.