Olamyte Berths into the Music Industry, Release Debut Single

Ojo Olamide known professionally as Olamyte is a Nigerian singer and songwriter signed to Alapomeji Ancestral Record an independent record label founded by Akande Abolore Adegbola, 9ice. His debut studio single titiled WOKE KO WOLE features musical powerhouse combo of 9ice and Seriki.

Olamyte is a native of Igbara Oke in Ondo State Nigeria and as he was growing up he developed interest in music and started it professionally in 2010. The born singer is an amazing MUSIC MACHINE as everything around him inspires him to do music which in turn turns to masterpieces.

The prolific Rapper and Singer has been making waves with his single all around with the song topping over 20,000 Streams on all platforms on the first day of release.

WOLE KO WOLE is composed of traditional drums and percussion as it combines African harmonies with elements of country and soul music. And it was produced by Prolific producer, Young John and the visuals was directed by Cardoso Imagery (Mr C).

For Olamyte he shares, ‘ Music for me is deep and I want my voice to be heard. Also i want to use my music as a weapon to reach out to everyone out there. So music for me is so passionate and the booming Nigerian Music Industry daily being flocked by different characters and professionals should be set to accommodate another talent.’