Ika Communities Receive COVID-19 Aid

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Communities in the Akwa Ibom State hinterland have been enlivened following the distribution of palliatives by a frontlne community assistance organisation,Ika Builders Forum (IBF) to several households in Ika Local Government Area.

Speaking at a ceremony to flag off the three-day exercise in Urua Inyang, IBF President, Engr.Godwin Akpan said the programme was aimed at lessening the pains of the COVID-19 pandemic on rural communities.

He said, “the pandemic has occasioned a season of lockdown which have impaired the survival of many people. So,we deem it right to intervene as part of our corporate social responsibility.”

Chairman of the Palliative Implementation Committee, Dr. Mandu Ekpenyong said the beneficiaries were carefully selected and verified by the committee to ensure that the most vulnerable members of the local community were reached.

Ika Local Government Area, Chairman, Mr. Anthony Udousung saluted the IBF for its excellent philanthropy and community spirit while praying for divine reward for the forum. Food items ranging from grains, beverages to seasonings were distributed in the entire 65 villages of the local government area.

A statement issued by IBF’s Head of Media,Mr. Emman Udowoima said the BOT Chairman, Pastor Iniobong Nwoko pledged the organisation’s resolve to empower vulnerable people with capacity building programmes and micro loans in the near future.