FCC to Enforce Federal Character Principle in MDAs

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has revealed it plans to embark on the audit of all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to enforcing the principle of Federal Character without sacrificing merit.

Recall that the new FCC board was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 2 after being cleared by the Senate to steer the ship of the commission.

The Chairman of the commission, Dr. Muheeba Npom, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said the emergence of the Federal Character Principle as enshrined in the constitution was to achieve national unity and cohesion.

She noted that over time, there was the sustenance of suspicion among the people which invariably breed disharmony, lamenting that efforts over the years to douse such tension have not met the desired result.

Npom stressed that the new board was poised to change the narratives and make the commission a platform for the promotion and convergence of the country’s multi-ethnic, multicultural and multi-linguistic society.

The chairman assured Nigerians that the constitutional provision and enabling act would be the commission’s instrument for ensuring the implementation of the Federal Character Principle among MDAs.

Npom stated that: “Since the establishment of the commission 20 years ago, public perception has remained at its lowest ebb. However, we are poised to change the narratives. We shall work assiduously to improve on the image of the commission with a robust advocacy by engaging stakeholders in a sustained campaign of our role. We shall, God’s willing, build on the commission’s modest achievement and quickly move to make the desired impact. I call on all of you to join us on this onerous task of reforming the commission.

“Public concerns have been expressed and we have been confronted even before our assumption of office with seemingly unethical practices. It is of great concern that our laid down procedures and operational standards have been compromised. We have resolved to change these narratives. To enhance the power of prosecution for any erring agency, the commission shall renew the laws and seek amendments from the National Assembly where necessary.”