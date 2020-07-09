COVID-19: Turkish Airline Offers 40% Airfare to Health Workers

Turkish Airline has slashed its air fare to 40 per cent for health workers, as part of efforts to appreciate their role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing this recently, the airline said the gesture was a way of appreciating the roles of the frontline workers at this critical time of global health challenges.

It said: “It is impossible to fully express our deep gratitude to the health workers who care for our lives at all times and under any circumstances. To show our great appreciation, we are offering a 40 per cent discount on flights for our devoted health workers and the loved ones accompanying them.

“By registering with your Miles&Smiles membership number, you can receive a promotional code providing a 40 per cent discount on all Economy or Business Class flights.”

On how to benefit, it said interested workers should register to be Miles&Smiles members, then click the ‘Register to Campaign’ button and tick the ‘New Feedback’ option at the bottom of the page directed to.

“Then click ‘Exclusive for Healthcare Professionals’ from which part the registration form can be accessed.Enter your details and upload your healthcare professional ID card to the system.

“Within five days after your information is approved, your promocode will be sent to the e-mail registered to your Miles&Smiles membership account.

“When you purchase your ticket via our online channels, the discount will be applied during the payment process by entering the promocode in the related section,” it said.

The airline said the registration period will last until July 18; ticketing will last until August 1; while travelling period will last until May 31, 2021